 

Sanchita B. Saxena, PhD

Areas of expertise: Business and human rights, the garment industry in Asia, labor conditions in global supply chains, stakeholder engagement, shared responsibility business models and partnerships, effective grievance mechanisms, restructuring social audits, and economic and political development in South Asia.

IN THE NEWS: August 2026

I’m heading to Singapore in September to speak at the Sustainable Global Value Chain Forum – Asia Pacific 2026, where I will share my perspectives during the plenary session, “Decent Work and Global Value Chains in Asia Pacific: Regulations, Trends, Challenges & Pathways to Practice” co-hosted by Embode and Good Business Lab

📅 11 September 2026
🕜 1:30 PM – 03:00 PM
📍 15 International Business Park, Singapore 609937

Register here to join us for the forum: https://lnkd.in/gdEiNXDQ