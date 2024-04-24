IN THE NEWS: August 2026

I’m heading to Singapore in September to speak at the Sustainable Global Value Chain Forum – Asia Pacific 2026, where I will share my perspectives during the plenary session, “Decent Work and Global Value Chains in Asia Pacific: Regulations, Trends, Challenges & Pathways to Practice” co-hosted by Embode and Good Business Lab



📅 11 September 2026

🕜 1:30 PM – 03:00 PM

📍 15 International Business Park, Singapore 609937



Register here to join us for the forum: https://lnkd.in/gdEiNXDQ



